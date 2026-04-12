Every now and then I find that I don’t like my poems very much. At the same time, I think that I have written my last poem.

Every now and then I find that I don’t like my poems very much. At the same time, I think that I have written my last poem.

I wrote this over a year ago. It started as a poem but turned out as an opinion piece after two sentences. I repeated the sentence, as if I was doing a live written down edit session while you watch. Like when you have someone speak French to you and you tell them you don’t speak the language. But they repeat what they said louder and slower. Not necessarily throwing any hand gestures in.

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Every now and then I find that I don’t like my poems. I think I’ve written my last poem.

That’s a fear that no more poem will come out. I write this now because we’re in the middle of NaPoWriMo and I know more poems are gonna come. The fear is prominent and present like so many fears we have. The reality of it makes the real reality pale and unwavering.

That’s the time when I step away from writing for awhile. Is there poetic burnout? Probably. Usually, there’s a trail of life mishaps and writing fall pits that have lead here. With any map reading, you will end up at the wrong place if you do it too much. The more you do it, the more easier it is to find your way out of a city nest, or forest. These moments of giving up are often in conjunction with poetry submissions to the different magazines where you waste energy on hoping one of them will pick up for publication.

Now and then I don’t like my poems. I think I’ve written my last one.

See how smaller this thought is getting. I reason and analyse my way out of it. Poetry depression is not to mess with. It’s not the poetry or writing in itself. There are other factors that come, show up unannounced and mess with our skills, thoughts and playfulness.

Photo by Warren on Unsplash

For what is writing if it isn’t a grown-up person’s me time and access to toys, or play with words. When your life is in disentanglement or if you’re of a sensitive nature, the state of the world or problems on the home front or constant worries will all implicate your writing ability unless you treat the real reason behind the depression. In other words, a bigger problem, something unrelated to your writing will manifest as this:

I don’t like my poems. I think I’ve written my last one.

Everything I write doesn’t need to be published, accepted or even perfect. In fact, I made a whole episode on my podcast about that:

Paragraph, line edits and submitting poetry can be very demoralising. Each magazine has different submission rules and different types of format and template requirements for your poems or for your bio. Imagine being a size 10 and you have to fit in to a size 6. Obviously, it’s easier to cut down words. That doesn’t mean it’s pain free. It’s a time consuming process. You may want to focus energy on writing, or building a community of writers or taking part in an existing community of writers. It may be a more fruitful experience than fitting your work around someone else’s rules and frames. Not every poet or writer is cut out for that kind of thing.

If you aren’t ready to face your work not being accepted by other editors, then wait with submissions. Or create a balance between writing and submitting to magazines. And it is also a balance between building your Substack and curating your follower and subscription list as it is to researching where your work fits in. My poetry doesn’t fit in with sci-fi poetry speculative poetry, erotic poetry of being Australian or being American or being lots of things that I’m not.

It’s ok that my poetry, your writing are different from one another. It’s ok my poems or yours don’t match with what a publication or magazine is looking for. It’s also ok to feel that I don’t like my poems. I think I’ve written my last one.

Take a break. Visit the library, a gallery, go see a play or go for a walk, travel if you can. Your horizon will widen and your problems will find ways to get disentangled. But you have to be willing to take a step outside and fill your tank with new experiences and let loose those restrictive reigns of what writing is and must be.

I don’t like my poems. I think I’ve written.

What is poetry if it’s not contradiction? If you’ve written, it’s a win. It may be complete nonsense. Still a win. Why? Because you created something that has potential. There is something you can take back to the drawing board. You’ve got something to work with, amend, discard, rewrite.

There’s nothing wrong with going back to the drawing table. Just like you return to the table each day for your meals. You need to replenish. Just because you ate yesterday or earlier in the day, it doesn’t mean you won’t need food and water again.

I don’t like my poems. I’ve written.

And so you must keep writing, if this is what you want to be doing. It takes time, courage and patience.

Practice, practice, practice. Then practice without judgement. Practice and allow yourself mistakes. Those will show you how you do better next time. Practice gentle and kindness to yourself.

I like my poems.

I like poems.

Poems.

That’s what it’s all about.

A piece of writing. It needs nothing more. The poems will come. You may not know which ones or how they arrive. Just let them take the shape and forms they require.

New podcast episode is out: https://blingnotbling.substack.com/publish/post/193514047?back=%2Fpublish%2Fposts%2Fscheduled