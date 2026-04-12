Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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man of aran's avatar
man of aran
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“mishaps and writing fall pits”. Coincidentally, I just finished watching a Japanese film called Pitfall. Nice piece. Leads to a positive place. I sympathize. I will just say that I don’t submit anymore. I am all about Substack. It does it for me. If someone stops by and likes my writing enough to solicit a manuscript, I likely won’t say no. Let them come to me.

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