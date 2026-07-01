I’m scared my feelings will go numb.
Since a child I had reverence for soldiers unknown
without names or faces
they deserve a prayer
How do you pray for an unsung nurse
Poet
Truck driver
Homeless
Who decides who’s hopeless
And who deserves a bullet
Low tide is ruled by the moon
but we defect from the truth
How do you pray for an unsung nurse
Poet
Truck driver
Homeless
How is it so that we fight for peace?
I make a mess before I find order
I go for walks in the woods to find
Freedom, whispers from trees
sounds no one knows the meaning of
I'm no nurse
Poet
Truck driver
Homeless
How do I relate
or feel their pain and loss
in words that I've chosen