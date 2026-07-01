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I’m scared my feelings will go numb. Since a child I had reverence for soldiers unknown without names or faces they deserve a prayer How do you pray for an unsung nurse Poet Truck driver Homeless Who decides who’s hopeless And who deserves a bullet Low tide is ruled by the moon but we defect from the truth How do you pray for an unsung nurse Poet Truck driver Homeless How is it so that we fight for peace? I make a mess before I find order I go for walks in the woods to find Freedom, whispers from trees sounds no one knows the meaning of I'm no nurse Poet Truck driver Homeless How do I relate or feel their pain and loss in words that I've chosen