Before long the white canvas will melt
no one is to blame
other than the sun
the darkest month and coldest season
If I won’t name thee
you don't exist
I won't measure my words
spontaneous isn't your trait
but birds whisper in your presence
who are you
waltzing in and taking with you
wheezing breathless hearts
under your weight
movements slow
fingertips feel the cold first, before they reach like moths to light
before you're gone
your white blankets melt
but stay are the words I wrote, etched on soil as it starts to get warm.