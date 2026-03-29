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Before long the white canvas will melt no one is to blame other than the sun the darkest month and coldest season If I won’t name thee you don't exist I won't measure my words spontaneous isn't your trait but birds whisper in your presence who are you waltzing in and taking with you wheezing breathless hearts under your weight movements slow fingertips feel the cold first, before they reach like moths to light before you're gone your white blankets melt but stay are the words I wrote, etched on soil as it starts to get warm.