When you write so much poetry, not everything gets published. I’ve said this before that the point isn’t to publish everything you write. Just like you’re not meant to be best of friends with everyone you meet. Maybe not the best comparison. However, with each encounter we learn a bit about ourselves and we learn a bit about what other people are like and in doing so we realise who we connect with and who is less inclined to be our friend.

The same happens with poetry. With every stanza and every ending, we find which conclusions work and which sound clunky. Each poem is a stepping stone to perfect the next lyrical composition.

How liberating it is to know that everything I write doesn’t need to be flawless. Our writing replicates our existence and the most accurate thing to what you need to put on the page. I’m not an avoidant of perfectionism or promoting poorly written work. On the contrary, being a writer means a lot of the work may not be ready if it is a first or second or even third draft. But these drafts are a necessary part of your creative process.

I’d like to include the words of Anne Lamott Bird by Bird where she explains why perfectionism isn’t the goal. “Perfectionism is the voice of the oppressor, the enemy of the people. It will keep you cramped and insane your whole life, and it is the main obstacle between you and a shitty first draft. I think perfectionism is based on the obsessive belief that if you run carefully enough, hitting each stepping-stone just right, you won't have to die. The truth is that you will die anyway and that a lot of people who aren't even looking at their feet are going to do a whole lot better than you, and have a lot more fun while they're doing it.”

In my podcast on the Apples and Leaves episode, named after the poem with the same name, I talk about writing without knowing the conclusion. It goes in line with the perfect end to the perfect story. “My horizon's have shrunk and I have only endings to write.” This line from Salman Rushdie’s The Enchantress of Florence opens up the creativity we are so afraid to lose. The writer’s block is often created when you believe in the perfect which is not a state of continuity. The reality is that fragments of perfection find their way into our lives and stories. Do they last? Just like life is more than a destination, and we know the final destination but that doesn’t stop us from painting, laughing, running, writing and being on a constant quest.

If every piece does not see the light of day, don’t think you’ve wasted your time. You needed to write that in order to be able to write the next poem, or chapter or even book. With every draft or written piece you practice and make progress. Written words on a page help you find inconsistencies, material that needs reworking, stories that don’t resonate. Most of all they tell your story and represent a part of your life that is far from perfect and that’s ok. Just like you and your life, your writing is real and that’s the closest to perfect you can get.

