Are there as many poems about stars as there are stars?
I imagine they feel and think. Their hearts
heavy with melancholy shine bright for us
to give hope when we touch loneliness.
Are there as many stars to bare our soul's darkness
with enough light to bear burdens
that lie buried inside
ground our feet so they stand still
This light that fills the sky
fades from the furtherest ones
the little ones with pale hues of white and cream
when only songs can help you reminisce
I love this star reminiscing!