Are there as many poems about stars as there are stars? I imagine they feel and think. Their hearts heavy with melancholy shine bright for us to give hope when we touch loneliness. Are there as many stars to bare our soul's darkness with enough light to bear burdens that lie buried inside ground our feet so they stand still This light that fills the sky fades from the furtherest ones the little ones with pale hues of white and cream when only songs can help you reminisce