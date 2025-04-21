Why do you write or read poetry?

When there’s so much to write and so many poems to work how do you stay focussed and avoid the feeling of overwhelming? It’s complicated this thing called writing because even if you set aside your own critic, that inner voice that switches between you’ve got this, to who do you think you are and back to you’ve got this, there’s always that one person who will say:

“You write too much!”

“You write too little!”

“You write too political!”

“Wow, you wrote that?”

“You use too much imagery.”

“I relate.”

“I can’t connect.”

“That’s me.”

You could take every word literally or you could let it wash over you like water over a duck’s back. There are many comments. An impressed person doesn’t know how to phrase or send a word of encouragement. An unimpressed person can also do the same. But have you thought about that it isn’t necessarily your writing that’s wrong. The mood the reader is in and their outlook on life can influence a reading and understanding of a piece you or I have written.

So when you write, when you edit or pick which piece to publish, well make sure first of all it sits well with you and perhaps your readers will find a way to make it fit in with their life and stories. There’s no need to chase that trend or that one piece of advice other than make sure it is where you want it to be right now.

I may have 95 posts waiting to be released and scrutinised by the public eye, but all of those posts are not ready to be out yet. It is a feeling, very close to intuition, and far removed from the current of stories available. A poem is not in tangent with every reader’s profile, understanding or even likes. A poem may not even be something you like even if you’ve written it. How about that?

Why you write it? It just came out that way. Try to fix it and shape it into a box of what you think it ought to be and it may just not work. Writing poetry is for some like burning money. They find it unnecessary. But it squeaks and make big noise and sometimes takes a nose dive. It depends on mood, stories around and what you put in there.

If you’re heart’s in there, it will beat to the rhythm of the reader’s heart. But don’t count on it and don’t write for this purpose. Write to make your heart beat happily even when you write about melancholy things.

Poetry is reading something and not getting it, but feeling it. Or feeling it and getting it. Or none of the two but appreciating it. For the poet, it’s capturing a fragment of the final letter sound in an ordinary word like the breath sound that comes after the k in milk exhales.

There were a couple of questions at the start: When there’s so much to write and so many poems to work how do you stay focussed and avoid the feeling of overwhelming? Pick the one that needs your attention this day. Pick the one that reaches out to you. Let it touch you and you know that’s the one to write, complete, edit and trust the process.

Would love to hear your writing battles, currents, and journeys. Comments are here for you.

Photo my own. English seaside by Botany Bay.

While you’re here. I enjoy writing and have NaPoWriMo going this April and the weekly Prompt Station, SPAWN and the monthly song title poetry challenge. There’s a podcast for my paid subscribers where I take you on tours of London and other places, you hear poetry talk and interviews with amazing creative people.