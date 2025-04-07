I'm the tide that rearranges grains of sand on the ground you can't hear me I work silently Why I'm a poet is because no anger should be washed over you no joy can be contained. I need not tell you where to stand I don't want you to analyse me The words on the page don't need to be good to me anxiety is not what I am most scared of you don't know how I feel I write so I won't analyse I poet because I have to The onion won't peel itself you have to do the hard work if you were to read between the lines you'd miss the main points these are the words that came to me you may find yours. (this is the line where you could fit them in) See the moon reflecting the light? That’s a poem lingering on your mind. Not necessarily mine but one you've read Long time ago. It drove you crazy not getting it. It’s lighting up your road now Helping you dream what you thought impossible. That's why I'm a poet.
Why does a poet write?
Why do we breathe?
Well said, Pilgrim. The opening stanza is especially amazing.
"I'm the tide
that rearranges grains of sand on the ground
you can't hear me
I work silently"
oof. That's so good.
(this is the line where you could fit them in)
I like that invitation!
"See the moon reflecting the light?
That’s a poem lingering on your mind.
Not necessarily mine but one you've read
Long time ago."
Oh yes it is!
Once the moon held me in her arms
while she tossed like a galleon on stormy seas
tonight I am high and dry while she hides
behind a curtain of wet clouds
why does missing her face fill me with such sadness?