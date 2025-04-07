Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

I'm the tide that rearranges grains of sand on the ground you can't hear me I work silently Why I'm a poet is because no anger should be washed over you no joy can be contained. I need not tell you where to stand I don't want you to analyse me The words on the page don't need to be good to me anxiety is not what I am most scared of you don't know how I feel I write so I won't analyse I poet because I have to The onion won't peel itself you have to do the hard work if you were to read between the lines you'd miss the main points these are the words that came to me you may find yours. (this is the line where you could fit them in) See the moon reflecting the light? That’s a poem lingering on your mind. Not necessarily mine but one you've read Long time ago. It drove you crazy not getting it. It’s lighting up your road now Helping you dream what you thought impossible. That's why I'm a poet.