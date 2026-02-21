Poetry has an allure that few other genres have. I’ve written about why I write poetry, a poem titled Why I’m a Poet which explain the process and love for poetry more. Several of my Writer Pilgrim Sounds podcast episodes further explore the themes of poetry I use and how I write poems.

One of the reasons poetry works is that you can bring dragons, romance, violence and social commentary in one and make a story out of it. The reader knows that whatever plot twists, characters and questions you throw at them, all will all be resolved in the last stanza. One poem, shorter than a novel or novella will end their suspense and if it doesn’t, there’s magic in that too. Because poetry has a way of making the ordinary and the mundane beautiful. Once you affiliate yourself with the familiar idea, a poem unpicks it turns into an aha moment or you connect as a reader. Why? Because a stranger has unpicked a thought you have hidden inside and now puts it black on white on the page.

People with a reluctance towards poetry sometimes have this notion that there’s some snobbery around it. Poetry doesn’t need to intellectualise or philosophise. It won’t exclude any race or class from accessing or writing poetry. There are poems that explore the ordinary and you’ll find the most simple poems can be the most powerful because they target what’s familiar to us and our hearts.

Millicent Borges Accardi writes in The Paris Review essay '“Making of a Poem: On ‘Good Tank Farms’” that there’s a need “to write about a technical work location in a poetic way—about the serious aspects of blue-collar work, but also its magnificent moments of reflection.” The story and imagery derived from workers’ locations representing the line of work in the dock, oil refineries or factories belong in poems too. In the poem “Good Tank Farms” it’s the reassuring presence of the tanks that brings familiarity because they’ve looked the same for at least two decades. Their presence is almost “homey.”

A poem is like a painting. It holds together a moment, a fragment and some people will pass by a painting while others will stand and analyse for depth, meaning, colours and story. You control the time. Whether you spend minutes or seconds to see how a work of art serves meaning. A poem or a painting are instant! They give you a chance to look at them again and again.

You can distance yourself from emotion, pain and judgement in poems. By using allegory the poet can mask a yearning fever and numb the pain. You don’t mask the dirt, rather find another image for it. Write about it from the heart, yet as if you don’t care. See in the excerpt from the poem “Thirst” by Italian poetess Antonia Pozzi:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Thirst By Antonia Pozzi Translated from Italian by Amy Newman ... But don’t you see how thirst beats in the throat of the lizards on the crushed leaves? On the ground autumn’s dead hedgehogs have plunged through the periwinkles. And you chew the parched stalks: already the corner of your lip is bleeding a bit...

Unless you read between the lines to figure out what happens and how it ends you may not be able to see a solution to the problem. It happens to me too that I read a poem and find that I’m more puzzled than I was when I set out reading a particular piece. It doesn’t matter. The journey it sets you on means you will arrive at a conclusion, at some point. Just not today. It’s like being able to breathe after your nose has been blocked from a heavy cold.

In “Last Stop”, a poem by George Seferis

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And if I speak to you in fairytales and parables it's because you can digest them with sweeter ease, and the horror you cannot talk of it because it's alive because it's silent and progresses; it drips into the day, it drips into sleep reminding of pain

Κι α σου μιλώ με παραμύθια και παραβολές

είναι γιατί τ’ ακούς γλυκότερα, κι η φρίκη

δεν κουβεντιάζεται γιατί είναι ζωντανή

γιατί είναι αμίλητη και προχωράει·

στάζει τη μέρα, στάζει στον ύπνο

μνησιπήμων πόνος.

George Seferis extract from his poem “Last Stop” 1974a:215, my translation above.

You always have to re-read a poem and disentangle the initial stanzas to connect them with the end. Poem give the reader an overview. Within a short time you have entered a new world, taken part in a new journey and hopefully learnt something. You can move stanzas around in your head and see how different verses connect with other parts of the poem. It doesn’t always work but the elements that make up a poem, and I’m beyond rhyme patterns, rhyming words and imagery here, add to the meaning.

In poetry, the reader has to be prepared to think further. Seferis wants to sweeten reality with fairytale, but ahead of this extract that I share above, is a forest of dead living in our memory and suffering caused by Germany’s occupation of Greece. Him speaking in fairytale language in a poem doesn’t alleviate the fact that thousands starved, got killed, deported and massacred. In poetry, he finds a safer ground to explore the atrocities committed so survivors can find a language to speak of it without agreeing to the destruction.

HC Andersen is another writer using fairytales to find a way to express desolation, inhumane situations and deprivation. Sugarcoated in the world of fairytale, when the reader lays out the puzzle the reality is revealed.

Poems bring that magic and a kind of gratification that arrives when you complete the reading. A poet may write a poem in a matter of minutes but then it can take months of revision, deliberation and edits before it’s released to a wider audience. A poem is like looking at a painting in a gallery. While you analyse what’s in front of you, a new piece of information appears and you enter another realm. When Charles Bukowski answered how he creates, he said the key is not to try. “That’s very important: not to try, either for Cadillacs, creation or immortality. You wait, and if nothing happens, you wait some more. It’s like a bug high on the wall. You wait for it to come to you.” The same goes for those who read and want to analyse a poem. Read it again. Let it rest. Let the understanding of it come to you.

It may be a concentrated and unexpected as a flurry of snow when you open the door.

Poetr exists to tackle truths in roundabout and direct ways. It puts psychology and philosophy side by side to disentangle secrets about the human condition, relationships and the universe. Poetry lets you be silly and right out there. Poetry means less judgement. Poetry is a freedom of expression. Like democracy, freedom and poetry come at a price. You have the responsibility to engage and you need to be willing to do some of the work to reveal what treasures are inside a poem.

Poetry is a starter. It will tickle your brain and thoughts and you have to use this starter to make out what it means. Clearly, some readers don’t like that. They want everything spelt out black and white. But even children’s books and fables want you to do some of the work. The freedom found in poetry is yours to own and embrace. The sparkle it ignites, reminds you you’re alive and so is the poet who gave breath to that thought you were too afraid to acknowledge. Poetry is the words that help people in chaos and when things falling apart while the media sings along to the dripping rain.