Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Wild sunsets in a row Flaring up Burning bright Eating everything dry Dogs bark Temperatures rise Wild sunsets run and conquer Livelihoods and livestock From rich and poor nature’s fury argues and roars Claiming land, seizing lives We fight it but what is it worth?

This summer I witnessed wild fires again. It wasn’t the first time. While they’re called wild fires, the acres of land that burn are are crops, forests, gardens and homes. It would be an unfortunate coincidence to say it’s claimed land or special land, because every piece of land is special. Every plant has worked hard to come into existence and share this world with us. It’s horrible to see these fires that are especially active when the winds are strong and the temperatures extreme. It’s also horrible to see humans and animals suffer and die.

Watching wild fires, is killing you inside out. I can’t describe it other than write poems.

