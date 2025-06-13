When life was a ten second video and a love message is a quick voice note that goes out of your mind the very minute you hear its last word Will you be too busy to go out? Forget that buds are not an overnight success when they bloom the scent won't please you for all the fumes have taken over as the cherry tree blossoms gently remind you of this one sweet little thing.
