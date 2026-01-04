Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Blue cold still keeps the red heart beating winter slows you down or heats you up birds sing still hope of freedom winter won't stop life because you have to sleep the brave ones are those who stay behind keep the fort while others fight battles abroad winter words long for fires and roasted chestnuts mulled wine and most of all to find home in a poem and belong.

A little winter poem goes as far as you want it to. In December new episodes of the podcast have been dropped and I hope you consider listening to them.

Writer Pilgrim Sounds Michelle Terrill Heath Writer Pilgrim by So Elite · December 27, 2025 Michelle and I met by coincidence at a writer’s conference. Her story and presence touched me so much that I had to get her on Writer Pilgrim Sounds to let her talk about her experience, knowledge and share how she and her family navigate this life as her partner Andy lives with Parkinson’s disease and Michelle is his caregiver. Read full story