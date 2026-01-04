Blue cold still keeps the red heart beating
winter slows you down
or heats you up
birds sing still
hope of freedom
winter won't stop life because you have to sleep
the brave ones are those
who stay behind
keep the fort while others fight battles abroad
winter words long
for fires and roasted chestnuts
mulled wine and most of all to find home in a poem and belong.
Michelle and I met by coincidence at a writer’s conference. Her story and presence touched me so much that I had to get her on Writer Pilgrim Sounds to let her talk about her experience, knowledge and share how she and her family navigate this life as her partner Andy lives with Parkinson’s disease and Michelle is his caregiver.
Who remembers the amazing novel published chapter by chapter on Substack called Fallout? I was a dedicated reader from the moment I found it on Substack. Eleanor Anstruther’s prose and characters were too real and too important to pass up on. I was hooked and stayed on for the journey. She even had a voiceover in other words she was reading it out to you. A real story time!