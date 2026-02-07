Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Can you see people gather? Round a modern fire place Far away from it In the pit of the earth A hot river flows. Its light has no recollection of your memories Then, how do birds sing in the cold While they bathe in winter light Holding close to their hearts the sun’s sparse gift.

Thank you for reading this poem of mine. I’d like you to check out with this week’s Prompt Station, where the Winter theme is very present. I hope to see you on SPAWN this week. Later this month we’re celebrating 2 years of SPAWN, a friendly writer’s hangout every Thursday. Come to help celebrate and join us in the build-up.

Leave a comment