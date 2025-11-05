Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Onward is where she goes Mechanically Forward bent Well-combed hair Dressed, not to get attention Forward is where she goes Determined Eyes fixed at the exit ahead The mind travels faster than feet Purposefully Efficient like a train engine Her slow movement brings her a step closer Forward is where she goes Determined Eyes fixed at the light where the exit waits Independent lady Beautifully Walking alone Cross that concourse No matter how slow How hard she lifts her feet Gracefully Each day she dances Slow motion ballet on that station floor. Forward is where she goes Determined Eyes fixed at the void in place as if time stands with her still. Unfired steps not taken in the wind She hasn't figured out her next move.

It could be far fetched to find a ballerina in an ordinary woman. This lady who I see every morning no matter what time I turn up at the station. She is there, walking towards me, away from me, or sitting right next to me waiting for the same train. These lines could be a sketch of a woman without many details. She has an impact, because I cannot figure her out. She never boards my train. As I travel she stays behind. Her coat will change with the seasons.

