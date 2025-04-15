Writing Prompt 111
Prompt Station
If you have been writing to the prompts regularly, well done. If you haven’t followed any prompts yet and you’re here now, this is what matters. Be brave, give it a go and be present. These are the most viewed posts every week so write and pour your heart on to the page. Write by hand if you can.
When the time is up type it up. Explore a new genre if you wish. Look at today’s theme and write what first comes to your mind. If you are an artist who prefers to draw or create other pieces than writing that’s ok too.
Writing is about what you see and how you see it. Only you can tell the story that’s burning inside, even if the pages get to carry too much. Your job as a writer is to write your story.
If you use these prompts to make a post or other work please say what inspired you to create and link it back to this post and the Writer Pilgrim by So Elite publication.
If a prompt doesn’t work, make it work for you. Pick an element, a word or an angle and try again and well done for persevering. Be gentle and be kind to yourself.
Writer pilgrim Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Previous prompts are available on the Prompt Station starting page. Give all prompts a chance. While you may be inclined to pick and choose, you may want to look more closely at the ones you’re avoiding. It may be that those prompts can offer you some guidance or discovery as you set out to write. Don’t always go for the safe option. Try new things in your writing. That’s what a prompt is for, to play, explore have fun and be silly or serious without planning.
Today’s prompt is:
Set your timer to 5 minutes. If you feel like writing more after the 5 minutes have passed carry on.
This is a 5 minute exercise in writing in long hand and letting your pen lead your words on the page. No judging, no editing, just a stream of words coming out.
These prompts started for the participants of writing workshoppers and have continued to include everyone. You may choose to write to the prompt and keep it private on your notepad. If you decide to post your writing in comments, you may get a comment or like from someone other than me! Can you handle it? This page is online, so only share what you are comfortable with.
I appreciate you. Thank you for being here. Thank you for those of you who post your work and those of you who read, comment and support. Always check back and comment on other participants’ work too.
While you’re here, subscribe please and join in Thursday’s SPAWN session, a Substack social hangout. If you have subscribed, many thanks for supporting independent writing and writers.
The support of paid subscribers keeps the prompts and the Writer Pilgrim page going. If you can, please consider going paid. Thank you! If you find you are too tight with money, share, leave comments and restack Writer Pilgrim stories, poems and prompts. Thank you for being here.
Prompt Station is one of the features of Writer Pilgrim that gets the most views along with SPAWN on Thursdays and Song Title Poetry on the first Friday of the month. For those who want to support me keeping this publication alive, go for one of the paid options and you get the podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds included.
Poor man's balcony. maybe hand made
Is it in America where homes are paid?
Now with millions so the heart
Has truoble making a new start
The poor are stuck with where they are
While billionaires travel the world as stars
So this poor soul tried to grow
Some flowers for a nice show
Beauty grows wherever a heart
Yearns to take a part
In life and love and fresh air
Money doesn't matter if you dare.
Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!
Dust To Dust
Uncle Pino loved to sit by the window. Look down the steep hill. Past the little jewel of a park where he played bocce while he could. Past the bakery that had been his everything before he was retired. Down to the gleaming river that gave the town its name. A new process allowed Pino’s ashes to mix with potting soil without strangling the plant’s tender roots. So there Pino sat, potted, enjoying his favorite view once more. The family despaired when new construction spat out a gaudy new condo across the street obscuring all views of park and water. One morning there emerged onto the balcony of the offending building a handsome slim widow. She padded around the small garden on her carpeted veranda pruning here and there. Pino would adapt.