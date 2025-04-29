Writer pilgrim Substack

roger hawcroft
3hEdited

Feet.

I enjoy the time before dawn which my black dogs and I share. We walk in the dark because I am reclusive,a sufferer of Taijin Kyofusho, which is a sort of reverse anthropophobia. Black dog intently investigates scents, which my own receptors don't register at all. So our progress, not exactly 'one step forward, two steps back' is certainly very much stop and start.

There was a time when, regardless for how I admire and care for this black dog, accommodating his sniffing and snuffling, I used sometimes to react with irritation, especially when accompanied by a sudden jerk of the lead, pulling me at odds to my intended direction or if it was extremely fresh and blowy and I wished to move in order to warm myself.

I don't allow myself to react that way now.

I finally realised that the guilt at my reaction only fed my other black dog and disturbed my wonder at the many shades and small noises, turning into often brilliant but pastel shaded sun-rises and the chatter of birds squabbling over which would have the better branch for the day or alerting their peers to a new source of breakfast somewhere along the trail or the adjacent undergrowth.

Once I had that realisation, the marvel of the connections of life, the paradox of achieving life commencing the path to inevitable death, regularly informed my thoughts and gently replaced the pain, even torment and confusion, created by that other black dog.

So, I learned the beauty of patient direction of my senses towards black dog's socialising through savouring of scents and delivering his own for fellow 14-boned-ear canines with 600 million sense receptors in their nasal cavity, the equivalent of what 6 million humans possess.

A restart of rational thought and wonder at how much there is to understand, explore, enjoy and appreciate would send the other black dog scuttling away, giving me both a pleasant peace of mind, disturbed only by the pain of reality - the pain in my feet and legs, a result of post-polio syndrome which means I must use a stick when I walk and subordinate the pragmatism of my nerve sensors by ignoring their warnings.

Sometimes, such would be difficult, often extremely so. Indeed, I have to admit that on occasion I've taken to a bench or even the ground for a time, in order to replenish resolve and, perhaps, energy. Always, however, black dog will reassure me by brushing my legs or licking my face, circling at speed utilising his herding instincts and gifting me a pleasure and joy at the sight to allow me to pick myself up, thankful that regardless of aching and bruised toes and heels and the stabbing sensation of nerve signalling, I have two feet on which to take these walks in nature and enjoy just a few of the small but grandiose wonders of life.

Theresa Greene
2h

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

