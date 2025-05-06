Writer pilgrim Substack

Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
28m

“Well it certainly seems that way,” thought Madeline as she looked at the Earth Is Flat label that was stuck on the crosswalk button. Everywhere she looked it seemed to be flat.

She sighed inwardly. “Really, is it all that important whether it is flat or round?” she wondered. “It strikes me like the direction of toilet paper. It really doesn’t matter as long as it is there. It is just another one of those arguments people fall for. An interesting fact but ultimately useless in my opinion.”

She watched as a taxi ran a red light and crashed into a Tesla. “Now that is something to talk about,” she muttered as she raced across the road to see how she could help.

