Chen Rafaeli
I saw a dog who we were told was suffering from anxiety. They even gave him special doggy anti-anxiety pills before get-together and still she was barking and being very nervous the whole time. She's constansly shadowing the owners and is hysterical when thinks they're leaving.

Later I told my friends who have dogs all their life: listen I saw a dog who is apparently suffering from anxiety. A friend then answered that per my description it's indeed a case of a very nervous dog; and it usually has more chance to happen with dogs that are very loyal.

In the morning I woke up and suddenly thought: that's why I'm so nervous, I'm quite a loyal dog.

Scott MacLeod
Biting Sarcasm

Solly thought himself a hard man. He bounded onto the liveaboard, aft, with bad intentions. This was the address he’d been given. If you could call it an address. He first noticed two things. A languid Husky, the honey beige of a trench coat, perched across the stern, and a hastily scrawled placard admonishing against touching it. Solly, being Solly, commenced to gently knead the yawning pup. When Duncan strode out the back door with murder in his eyes, Solly challenged him straight away.

“Does it frost your apples that I’m handling your mutt?”

Duncan restrained himself. “Not a bit.”

Solly turned the screw. “Now how can that be, since you went to the trouble of crafting this fine sign as a warning?”

Duncan whistled twice and a sinewy pit bull appeared from the cabin, vaulting straight for Solly’s neck.

Duncan explained, too late for his visitor. “That’s not my dog.”

