Theresa Greene
7h

At first glance it looks like a childish piece of pottery but looking closer there is a dog looking at the moon and stars.

And the stars are in the shape of hearts.

Evidence of the love that created this dish. I have a man who is my moon and stars and also the sunshine of my life.

I can see the love that created this dish because I have experienced that kind of love. I would have died a bitter old woman if he hadn't come into my life.

Now I know what romantic love is and I wish it for everyone !

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

Marpy Hayse
7h

That quote, "You are my moon and all the stars" is small but powerful. It's the kind of phrase that carries more than its weight in emotion. Here's how I see it:

It speaks to some *one* being everything luminous in my life - the guiding light in darkness (the moon), the sparkle of wonder and mystery (the stars), and a quiet, constant presence. There's intimacy in it. Reverence. It implies a love that’s expansive, celestial, and deeply rooted in awe.

It also echoes biblical and poetic language about God’s majesty in the heavens (like Psalm 8:3–4), but depending on how it's used, it can be deeply personal - romantic, spiritual, or both. This shines as a metaphor for God’s abiding love, or even a soul-to-soul connection that reminds me of the divine.

