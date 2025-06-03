Writer pilgrim Substack

Theresa Greene
1h

Life finds a way

A dandelion wants to say

That love can bloom,

even through one small crack

The force of life pushes through

And blooms in its glory

As though God was calling it to

come up and show His magnificence

What would a field of them look like?

Overwhelmed by beauty

So, one dandelion blooming through a crack, heeding the call of God.

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

