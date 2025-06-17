Writing Prompt 120
Prompt Station
If you have been writing to the prompts regularly, well done. If you haven’t followed any prompts yet and you’re here now, this is what matters. Be brave, give it a go and be present. Write and pour your heart on to the page. Write by hand if you can. When the time is up type it up. Explore a new genre if you wish. Look at today’s theme and write what first comes to your mind. If you are an artist who prefers to draw or create other pieces than writing that’s ok too.
Writing is about what you see and how you see it. Others may not want to see what you have to share. It’s your job to tell the story that’s burning inside, even if the pages get to carry too much. Your job as a writer is to write it.
If you use these prompts to make a post or other work please say what inspired you to create and link it back to this post and the Writer Pilgrim by So Elite publication.
If a prompt doesn’t work, make it work for you. Pick an element, a word or an angle and try again and well done for persevering. Be gentle and be kind to yourself.
Writer pilgrim Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Previous prompts are available on the Prompt Station starting page. Give all prompts a chance. While you may be inclined to pick and choose, you may want to look more closely at the ones you’re avoiding. It may be that those prompts can offer you some guidance or discovery as you set out to write. Don’t always go for the safe option. Try new things in your writing. That’s what a prompt is for, to play, explore have fun and be silly or serious without planning.
Today’s prompt is:
Set your timer to 5 minutes. If you feel like writing more after the 5 minutes have passed carry on.
This is a 5 minute exercise in writing in long hand and letting your pen lead your words on the page. No judging, no editing, just a stream of words coming out.
These prompts started for the participants of writing workshoppers and have continued to include everyone. You may choose to write to the prompt and keep it private on your notepad. If you decide to post your writing in comments, you may get a comment or like from someone other than me! Can you handle it? This page is online, so only share what you are comfortable with.
I appreciate you. Thank you for being here. Thank you for those of you who post your work and those of you who read, comment and support. Always check back and comment on other participants’ work too.
While you’re here, subscribe please and join in Thursday’s SPAWN session, a Substack social hangout. If you have subscribed, many thanks for supporting independent writing and writers.
The support of paid subscribers keeps the prompts and the Writer Pilgrim page going. If you can, please consider going paid. Thank you! If you find you are too tight with money, share, leave comments and restack Writer Pilgrim stories, poems and prompts. Thank you for being here.
Prompt Station is one of the features of Writer Pilgrim that gets the most views along with SPAWN on Thursdays and Song Title Poetry on the first Friday of the month. For those who want to support me keeping this publication alive, go for one of the paid options and you get the podcast Writer Pilgrim Sounds included.
So I’m walking down this street, looking for my way in.
This obnoxious wall, with a distinctive paint job and a very clear “Bell” sign, should be the way to go.
But I can’t press that bell because it’s too obvious.
I mean, without the sign, the bell’s clearly obscure, and the situation would be really annoying if you were trying to find it, and there was no sign.
But with the sign being so big and boisterous, the entrance now feels like a trick.
Like, if I press that bell and go through that door with its too-overt number 1, next to the mail slot at eye-level, which just screams that someone uses it as a peep-hole, and it’s light-tan rounded oblongs that serve no purpose at all?
No. Clearly a trick.
Through this cartoon door lies a world full of falling anvils and Acme weapons over-engineered to never-obliterate a road-runner, or a wabbit.
It’s not my way in.
I’ll have to keep walking down this street, staying out,
Looking for a different door, with subtlety and its mail slot at the level where you can slip in your note without having to over-extend your arm or flex your wrist too far.
A door with a bell that’s distinct from its paintwork and doesn’t need an obnoxious sign.
A door to a sacred space. A door that invites. That beckons. That offers promise of sanctuary.
I’ll know it when I see it. I’ll trundle onward keeping a weather-eye for the portal I seek. The one that leads to my salvation.
Does Bell live here ?
Or is it a direction to push for notification
I will go with the former
Bell lives there and she wants everyone to know it
If you are invited to her party
You won't miss it
I'm all rhymed out, but no, and just want to go with the flow
Bell 's name is a show!
Here I am, she says
With that sign, there's no delay
Of the postman getting it wrong
Or guests come to party, twenty strong.!
And I question the painter
Who used two paints for
Brick that doesn't need it
Her name declares you should heed it
So lovely to see you you, Bell
And all's well that ends well !
Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!