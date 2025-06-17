Writer pilgrim Substack

Kate
13h

So I’m walking down this street, looking for my way in.

This obnoxious wall, with a distinctive paint job and a very clear “Bell” sign, should be the way to go.

But I can’t press that bell because it’s too obvious.

I mean, without the sign, the bell’s clearly obscure, and the situation would be really annoying if you were trying to find it, and there was no sign.

But with the sign being so big and boisterous, the entrance now feels like a trick.

Like, if I press that bell and go through that door with its too-overt number 1, next to the mail slot at eye-level, which just screams that someone uses it as a peep-hole, and it’s light-tan rounded oblongs that serve no purpose at all?

No. Clearly a trick.

Through this cartoon door lies a world full of falling anvils and Acme weapons over-engineered to never-obliterate a road-runner, or a wabbit.

It’s not my way in.

I’ll have to keep walking down this street, staying out,

Looking for a different door, with subtlety and its mail slot at the level where you can slip in your note without having to over-extend your arm or flex your wrist too far.

A door with a bell that’s distinct from its paintwork and doesn’t need an obnoxious sign.

A door to a sacred space. A door that invites. That beckons. That offers promise of sanctuary.

I’ll know it when I see it. I’ll trundle onward keeping a weather-eye for the portal I seek. The one that leads to my salvation.

Theresa Greene
17h

Does Bell live here ?

Or is it a direction to push for notification

I will go with the former

Bell lives there and she wants everyone to know it

If you are invited to her party

You won't miss it

I'm all rhymed out, but no, and just want to go with the flow

Bell 's name is a show!

Here I am, she says

With that sign, there's no delay

Of the postman getting it wrong

Or guests come to party, twenty strong.!

And I question the painter

Who used two paints for

Brick that doesn't need it

Her name declares you should heed it

So lovely to see you you, Bell

And all's well that ends well !

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

