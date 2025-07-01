Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate's avatar
Kate
5h

The wind in my hair,

This trip

This ride or die

The journey or the destination

Top down, sounds loud

Shades on

Muffled purr, hot leather

Rides like it’s on rails

But firm on the road

(That means the suspension’s shit)

I had to ask, because I

Don’t speak dealer

And I’m easily swayed

By a pretty paint job and

A romantic ideal

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Scott MacLeod's avatar
Scott MacLeod
3h

Musk’s Best Friend

The driverless cabs took the city by storm. Folks got quite accustomed to scrolling while they rode. Who are we kidding, they’d been doing that all along while they drove, but the legroom was improved. Eventually the popularity cooled off. It turned out the missing element was companionship. Who’d have believed what an important part the cabbie played beyond his wheelsmanship? Idle chatter. Comforting presence. Backseat riders with nose buried in phone ultimately showed signs of despair. Loneliness. One young up and comer at headquarters proposed a solution of the canine variety. Naysayers had questions.

“Who will feed them? Walk them when nature calls. What about overheating? Are you proposing to use robots?”

“We prefer the term ‘self-driving’.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture