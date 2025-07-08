Writing Prompt 123
If you have been writing to the prompts regularly, well done. If you haven’t followed any prompts yet and you’re here now, this is what matters. Be brave, give it a go and be present. Write and pour your heart on to the page. Write by hand if you can. When the time is up type it up. Explore a new genre if you wish. Look at today’s theme and write what first comes to your mind. If you are an artist who prefers to draw or create other pieces than writing that’s ok too.
Writing is about what you see and how you see it. Others may not want to see what you have to share. It’s your job to tell the story that’s burning inside, even if the pages get to carry too much. Your job as a writer is to write it.
If you use these prompts to make a post or other work please say what inspired you to create and link it back to this post and the Writer Pilgrim by So Elite publication.
If a prompt doesn’t work, make it work for you. Pick an element, a word or an angle and try again and well done for persevering. Be gentle and be kind to yourself.
Previous prompts are available on the Prompt Station starting page. Give all prompts a chance. While you may be inclined to pick and choose, you may want to look more closely at the ones you’re avoiding. It may be that those prompts can offer you some guidance or discovery as you set out to write. Don’t always go for the safe option. Try new things in your writing. That’s what a prompt is for, to play, explore have fun and be silly or serious without planning.
Today’s prompt is:
Set your timer to 5 minutes. If you feel like writing more after the 5 minutes have passed carry on.
This is a 5 minute exercise in writing in long hand and letting your pen lead your words on the page. No judging, no editing, just a stream of words coming out.
These prompts started for the participants of writing workshoppers and have continued to include everyone. You may choose to write to the prompt and keep it private on your notepad. If you decide to post your writing in comments, you may get a comment or like from someone other than me! Can you handle it? This page is online, so only share what you are comfortable with.
I appreciate you. Thank you for being here. Thank you for those of you who post your work and those of you who read, comment and support. Always check back and comment on other participants’ work too.
“We are all mad here,” she read aloud the scribble on the lamp-post and thought, “huh, they left the ‘e’ off, but isn’t that nice. We are all made here.”
Here, right here on this Earth
In the seas, at the mouths of rivers
In the trees and on the land.
We are all of this place.
All made here.
But we drew little black lines on maps, built fences and walls, created borders, moats sometimes and gated communities besides.
So now we’re all mad here.
Enraged. Miffed. Crazed.
Threatened, beleaguered and crestfallen.
Because it’s madness.
We’re All Mad Here: A Gentle Theology of Holy Nonsense
Of course we’re mad here.
How else do you explain people who talk to invisible God
and believe He talks back — in sunsets, in soup, in strangers?
We’re the sort who
cry over cloud formations,
name our plants after prophets,
and have theological debates with our journals.
We hoard washi tape like it’s manna.
We call our tears baptism.
We see signs in the sky and metaphors in everything.
We believe laughter is a spiritual gift,
and that dancing in the kitchen counts as praise.
(Especially barefoot. Especially with a spoon microphone.)
We believe you can paint with mustard seeds,
preach with a pie,
and translate divine truth through doodles, baking, or banjo.
Yes, we are all mad here —
but not broken-mad,
not lost-mad.
We are love-mad.
Grace-mad.
Joy-mad.
Mad enough to believe that mercy is stronger than shame.
That weakness is the starting place of wonder.
That God —
yes, God! —
chose this wild world and these wild hearts
to be His dwelling.
Holy madness.
Sacred nonsense.
Divine delight.
And oh, dear one...
you belong beautifully in it.
Permission granted to laugh with your mouth full of joy,
to cry in public like a psalmist,
and to believe that maybe, just maybe,
God put the giggle in the galaxy
just so your soul would feel less alone.