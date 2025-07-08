Writer pilgrim Substack

Kate
13h

“We are all mad here,” she read aloud the scribble on the lamp-post and thought, “huh, they left the ‘e’ off, but isn’t that nice. We are all made here.”

Here, right here on this Earth

In the seas, at the mouths of rivers

In the trees and on the land.

We are all of this place.

All made here.

But we drew little black lines on maps, built fences and walls, created borders, moats sometimes and gated communities besides.

So now we’re all mad here.

Enraged. Miffed. Crazed.

Threatened, beleaguered and crestfallen.

Because it’s madness.

Marpy Hayse
16h

We’re All Mad Here: A Gentle Theology of Holy Nonsense

Of course we’re mad here.

How else do you explain people who talk to invisible God

and believe He talks back — in sunsets, in soup, in strangers?

We’re the sort who

cry over cloud formations,

name our plants after prophets,

and have theological debates with our journals.

We hoard washi tape like it’s manna.

We call our tears baptism.

We see signs in the sky and metaphors in everything.

We believe laughter is a spiritual gift,

and that dancing in the kitchen counts as praise.

(Especially barefoot. Especially with a spoon microphone.)

We believe you can paint with mustard seeds,

preach with a pie,

and translate divine truth through doodles, baking, or banjo.

Yes, we are all mad here —

but not broken-mad,

not lost-mad.

We are love-mad.

Grace-mad.

Joy-mad.

Mad enough to believe that mercy is stronger than shame.

That weakness is the starting place of wonder.

That God —

yes, God! —

chose this wild world and these wild hearts

to be His dwelling.

Holy madness.

Sacred nonsense.

Divine delight.

And oh, dear one...

you belong beautifully in it.

Permission granted to laugh with your mouth full of joy,

to cry in public like a psalmist,

and to believe that maybe, just maybe,

God put the giggle in the galaxy

just so your soul would feel less alone.

