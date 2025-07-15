Writer pilgrim Substack

Theresa Greene
1d

A man, maybe from the eighteenth century

Sits and writes Revolution on a metal page

Is he an American or Frenchman. ?

Both countries experienced Revolution

In the eighteenth century.

France with a guillotine

Americans fought the British

Over hills and dales

Americans had enough

No longer would be for sale.

Wealthy men came running

And mountain men came gunning

For freedom to ring throughout the land.

There were Tories who could not stand

And went home back to England

They weren't missed !

So,13 states began the great experiment

That ends today with Fascist government

I only have hope because I know

That Jesus is about to put on a show

I'm waiting each and every day

For the Lord to have His say !

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

Scott MacLeod
15hEdited

Thou Sayest Ye Want……

The bard was pensive on the bench

Into his plans there’d been a wrench

While his output shelf was chock a block

Today he suffered writers' block

A Substack challenge he’d been asked

But seemed to struggle with the task

You’d think that one could not go wrong

In listing favorite Beatles songs

