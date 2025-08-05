Writer pilgrim Substack

Theresa Greene
33m

A lemon that started to hopscotch

Gave up and spilled its guts a lot

Why would a lemon want to play a game ?

The world's going crazy, so says this dame!

Poor lemon tried to be human

And busted up like a metal can

On the sidewalk in public view

What's a poor lemon to do

No salads, no teas, no barbecues

Just a dying lemon not knowing what to do...

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim 🍋

