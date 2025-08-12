Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
5h

A one way street that goes under a bridge

Marred by grafetti

In a busy town that hadn't slowed down

to greet

Sir Lora

That's all I can make out

No one's giving a shout out

to a lord known only to himself at all

Some lord that obviously is standing tall

By putting his name in public view

Something a peon like me would never do

So here's to you, Sir lora so and so

But your presence, I would not care to know.

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Marpy Hayse's avatar
Marpy Hayse
4h

"Right then, what've we got here?"

"Bit of new artwork on the bridge, nothing readable though."

"That spire's been watching over this spot for what, two centuries?"

"At least. Seen it all, hasn't it? Wars, protests, kids with spray cans..."

"Emergency call's sorted. Just a fender bender, everyone's fine."

"Look at that - Gothic revival, railway bridge, some teenager's tag, and us keeping the peace. All in one frame."

"Makes you think, doesn't it? All the different ways people try to leave their mark."

"Aye. Some build spires, some spray bridges, some just show up when called."

There's something so beautifully ordinary about that moment - two people doing their job, probably not thinking they're part of some grand urban tapestry, but they absolutely are. They're the ones who get called when all these different human impulses collide or go sideways.

That random-but-not-random quality is perfect. Like the universe arranged this particular collection of human elements in one frame just to remind us how many different kinds of meaning-making happen simultaneously in the same small space.

That moment - captured perfectly - with the spire, the graffiti, the "IDOLS" poster, the emergency vehicle, the officers in conversation, all the layers of human story intersecting in one ordinary Tuesday afternoon frame.

It's all there already: the sacred and the street, the official and the rebellious, the ancient and the immediate, the crisis and the routine, the reaching up and the marking territory. Every writing prompt I was trying to construct is already present in that single snapshot.

Sometimes the most powerful prompts aren't questions we ask - they're moments that stop us and say "Look. Really look. See how much is happening right here, right now."

The photo doesn't need explanation or elaboration. It just needs to be witnessed. That intersection of human stories, all unfolding simultaneously in one small geography - that's the entire prompt.

The writing happens when someone looks at it and thinks, "Yes, this is exactly what it feels like to be human in the world."

Perfect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture