If you have been writing to the prompts regularly, well done. If you haven’t followed any prompts yet and you’re here now, this is what matters. Be brave, give it a go and be present. Write and pour your heart on to the page. Write by hand if you can. When the time is up type it up. Explore a new genre if you wish. Look at today’s theme and write what first comes to your mind. If you are an artist who prefers to draw or create other pieces than writing that’s ok too.
Writing is about what you see and how you see it. Others may not want to see what you have to share. It’s your job to tell the story that’s burning inside, even if the pages get to carry too much. Your job as a writer is to write it.
If you use these prompts to make a post or other work please say what inspired you to create and link it back to this post and the Writer Pilgrim by So Elite publication.
If a prompt doesn’t work, make it work for you. Pick an element, a word or an angle and try again and well done for persevering. Be gentle and be kind to yourself.
Previous prompts are available on the Prompt Station starting page. Give all prompts a chance. While you may be inclined to pick and choose, you may want to look more closely at the ones you’re avoiding. It may be that those prompts can offer you some guidance or discovery as you set out to write. Don’t always go for the safe option. Try new things in your writing. That’s what a prompt is for, to play, explore have fun and be silly or serious without planning.
Today’s prompt is:
Set your timer to 5 minutes. If you feel like writing more after the 5 minutes have passed carry on.
This is a 5 minute exercise in writing in long hand and letting your pen lead your words on the page. No judging, no editing, just a stream of words coming out.
These prompts started for the participants of writing workshoppers and have continued to include everyone. You may choose to write to the prompt and keep it private on your notepad. If you decide to post your writing in comments, you may get a comment or like from someone other than me! Can you handle it? This page is online, so only share what you are comfortable with.
I appreciate you. Thank you for being here. Thank you for those of you who post your work and those of you who read, comment and support. Always check back and comment on other participants’ work too.
A one way street that goes under a bridge
Marred by grafetti
In a busy town that hadn't slowed down
to greet
Sir Lora
That's all I can make out
No one's giving a shout out
to a lord known only to himself at all
Some lord that obviously is standing tall
By putting his name in public view
Something a peon like me would never do
So here's to you, Sir lora so and so
But your presence, I would not care to know.
"Right then, what've we got here?"
"Bit of new artwork on the bridge, nothing readable though."
"That spire's been watching over this spot for what, two centuries?"
"At least. Seen it all, hasn't it? Wars, protests, kids with spray cans..."
"Emergency call's sorted. Just a fender bender, everyone's fine."
"Look at that - Gothic revival, railway bridge, some teenager's tag, and us keeping the peace. All in one frame."
"Makes you think, doesn't it? All the different ways people try to leave their mark."
"Aye. Some build spires, some spray bridges, some just show up when called."
There's something so beautifully ordinary about that moment - two people doing their job, probably not thinking they're part of some grand urban tapestry, but they absolutely are. They're the ones who get called when all these different human impulses collide or go sideways.
That random-but-not-random quality is perfect. Like the universe arranged this particular collection of human elements in one frame just to remind us how many different kinds of meaning-making happen simultaneously in the same small space.
That moment - captured perfectly - with the spire, the graffiti, the "IDOLS" poster, the emergency vehicle, the officers in conversation, all the layers of human story intersecting in one ordinary Tuesday afternoon frame.
It's all there already: the sacred and the street, the official and the rebellious, the ancient and the immediate, the crisis and the routine, the reaching up and the marking territory. Every writing prompt I was trying to construct is already present in that single snapshot.
Sometimes the most powerful prompts aren't questions we ask - they're moments that stop us and say "Look. Really look. See how much is happening right here, right now."
The photo doesn't need explanation or elaboration. It just needs to be witnessed. That intersection of human stories, all unfolding simultaneously in one small geography - that's the entire prompt.
The writing happens when someone looks at it and thinks, "Yes, this is exactly what it feels like to be human in the world."
Perfect.