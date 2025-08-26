Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
7h

My personal nightmare, an urban street .

Urban clothes, sneakers on her feet

I yearn for green nature, leaves and such

I love the animals amd birds so very much.

An evening on deck is better than theater

And a garden where voles crater

Rich ,dark soil that raises seeds

A day in nature is all I need .

So much better than an urban street

Where you dont know what monsters you might meet

So, come with me to a mountainside

Where nature thrives and does reside

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marpy Hayse's avatar
Marpy Hayse
8h

The Woman in the Narrow Lane

Mrs. Eleanor Whitfield has walked this alley every day for seven years, three months, and sixteen days. Even on Sundays. Especially on Sundays.

Her neighbors see the contradictions: the Hermès bag (a gift from her late daughter) paired with sensible trainers, the carefully set silver hair above a patchwork cardigan that defies all fashion logic. They whisper about the elegant woman who chooses the grittiest route through their neighborhood, avoiding the main streets where cars could easily reach.

What they don't know is that the bag contains twenty-seven letters, each one addressed to "Resident" at various house numbers along streets she'll never visit. Letters she writes every morning at 4 AM, when the world is still quiet enough to hear her thoughts clearly.

"Dear Resident,

Today someone thought of you before they knew your name. Someone hoped your morning coffee was exactly the right temperature, that your commute was easier than expected, that you found a reason to smile..."

She signs them only "A neighbor who believes in you."

The alley is too narrow for cars, which means it's too narrow for doubt to follow her. Here, between brick walls that have witnessed a century of footsteps, she can be who she really is: not the widow who lost her only child, not the woman whose friends worry she's "losing herself," but someone who still believes in the radical act of caring for strangers.

Behind the blue door at number 43 lives Marcus, a young father working three jobs. He doesn't know that every Tuesday, Mrs. Whitfield slips an envelope under his neighbor's door with a grocery store gift card and a note: "Because everyone deserves fresh fruit, and because I remember what it was like."

The prestigious bag holds more than letters. It carries the weight of intentional hope: stamps bought with purpose, pens that never run dry, small acts of faith that ripple outward into a world that told her she was invisible.

Every day, even Sunday. Especially Sunday.

Because hope, she learned from a quote that found her when she needed it most, is not a feeling. It's a choice you make with your whole body, one careful step at a time, down an alley too narrow for anything but the most essential of journeys.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture