Writing Prompt 130
Prompt Station
If you have been writing to the prompts regularly, well done. If you haven’t followed any prompts yet and you’re here now, this is what matters. Be brave, give it a go and be present. Write and pour your heart on to the page. Write by hand if you can. When the time is up type it up. Explore a new genre if you wish. Look at today’s theme and write what first comes to your mind. If you are an artist who prefers to draw or create other pieces than writing that’s ok too.
Writing is about what you see and how you see it. Others may not want to see what you have to share. It’s your job to tell the story that’s burning inside, even if the pages get to carry too much. Your job as a writer is to write it.
If you use these prompts to make a post or other work please say what inspired you to create and link it back to this post and the Writer Pilgrim by So Elite publication.
If a prompt doesn’t work, make it work for you. Pick an element, a word or an angle and try again and well done for persevering. Be gentle and be kind to yourself.
Previous prompts are available on the Prompt Station starting page. Give all prompts a chance. While you may be inclined to pick and choose, you may want to look more closely at the ones you’re avoiding. It may be that those prompts can offer you some guidance or discovery as you set out to write. Don’t always go for the safe option. Try new things in your writing. That’s what a prompt is for, to play, explore have fun and be silly or serious without planning.
Today’s prompt is:
Set your timer to 5 minutes. If you feel like writing more after the 5 minutes have passed carry on.
This is a 5 minute exercise in writing in long hand and letting your pen lead your words on the page. No judging, no editing, just a stream of words coming out.
These prompts started for the participants of writing workshoppers and have continued to include everyone. You may choose to write to the prompt and keep it private on your notepad. If you decide to post your writing in comments, you may get a comment or like from someone other than me! Can you handle it? This page is online, so only share what you are comfortable with.
I appreciate you. Thank you for being here. Thank you for those of you who post your work and those of you who read, comment and support. Always check back and comment on other participants’ work too.
My personal nightmare, an urban street .
Urban clothes, sneakers on her feet
I yearn for green nature, leaves and such
I love the animals amd birds so very much.
An evening on deck is better than theater
And a garden where voles crater
Rich ,dark soil that raises seeds
A day in nature is all I need .
So much better than an urban street
Where you dont know what monsters you might meet
So, come with me to a mountainside
Where nature thrives and does reside
Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !
The Woman in the Narrow Lane
Mrs. Eleanor Whitfield has walked this alley every day for seven years, three months, and sixteen days. Even on Sundays. Especially on Sundays.
Her neighbors see the contradictions: the Hermès bag (a gift from her late daughter) paired with sensible trainers, the carefully set silver hair above a patchwork cardigan that defies all fashion logic. They whisper about the elegant woman who chooses the grittiest route through their neighborhood, avoiding the main streets where cars could easily reach.
What they don't know is that the bag contains twenty-seven letters, each one addressed to "Resident" at various house numbers along streets she'll never visit. Letters she writes every morning at 4 AM, when the world is still quiet enough to hear her thoughts clearly.
"Dear Resident,
Today someone thought of you before they knew your name. Someone hoped your morning coffee was exactly the right temperature, that your commute was easier than expected, that you found a reason to smile..."
She signs them only "A neighbor who believes in you."
The alley is too narrow for cars, which means it's too narrow for doubt to follow her. Here, between brick walls that have witnessed a century of footsteps, she can be who she really is: not the widow who lost her only child, not the woman whose friends worry she's "losing herself," but someone who still believes in the radical act of caring for strangers.
Behind the blue door at number 43 lives Marcus, a young father working three jobs. He doesn't know that every Tuesday, Mrs. Whitfield slips an envelope under his neighbor's door with a grocery store gift card and a note: "Because everyone deserves fresh fruit, and because I remember what it was like."
The prestigious bag holds more than letters. It carries the weight of intentional hope: stamps bought with purpose, pens that never run dry, small acts of faith that ripple outward into a world that told her she was invisible.
Every day, even Sunday. Especially Sunday.
Because hope, she learned from a quote that found her when she needed it most, is not a feeling. It's a choice you make with your whole body, one careful step at a time, down an alley too narrow for anything but the most essential of journeys.