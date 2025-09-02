Writer pilgrim Substack

Theresa Greene
5h

I hate sports

Tennis on the court.

Basketball is all for

tall peeps that don't fall

And the bulk of football

Men

makes me send

For angelic help

to strangle them with kelp

Oh help

It's late

SEPTEMBER IS THE DATE

I love fall

Tired of it all

And wish sponsors

Would support writers

and not

Sports !

Thank you, Writer Pilgrim !

1 reply
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦's avatar
Bill Ferguson 🇨🇦
4h

A Day At Centre Court

The ball hung in the air as Sarah took a bite of her hotdog. Matt forgot about holding his fifth beer, spilling some onto the head of Martha who turned in disgust. Fred kept thinking about his late night rendezvous with his boss's wife. Dave's eyes were blocked by the sun's rays as he squinted beneath his glasses. Mary, the ball girl, was seeing swirling spots, wishing that the burrito she ate last night would stay in one spot. Jeffrey kept looking at his phone to see if his severely angry girlfriend was texting him but discovered that his friend Bob was trying to desperately get a hold of him. Sean and Tiffany were cuddled up in one of those Coldplay moments. Sandy couldn’t take her eyes off the server, getting hotter with every movement of the muscles she could see. Lana kept fanning herself with the program wondering how much longer she was going to have to suffer in the intense heat. She looked over at Arthur to see that far off look in his eyes. She knew what that meant. Rob kept turning around to stare at the starlet who was sitting a couple of seats over.

“Peanuts,” whispered a vendor as he waved his wares around.

“Over here,” responded Carl a little louder than he intended.

The other 4000 eyes thought to themselves, “Ace,” as the ball slammed into the wall.

"Ace," called the umpire.

The ball girl ran over to retrieve the ball before exiting for a moment.

