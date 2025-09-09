Writer pilgrim Substack

Theresa Greene
8h

Are you on a hill above the clouds

Escaping the city sounds so loud

Searching for the full moon?

We did it also, same tune!

There was something about last night

As if we could also take flight

And end up on the moon so full

Did you also feel that pull?

We drove into the city though

Trying to find a pic just so

A remnant of our early years

Two wild creatures with no fears

We are older now

Lost our nerve somehow

Tiny lives that keep us going

A river of love that keeps flowing

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

Scott MacLeod
3h

“Breathtaking, isn’t it?”

“Never gets old,” replied the co-pilot.

“This time of day especially. All those people down there. Sleeping peacefully.”

“Peeking down through the clouds. Makes you feel like a God.”

“Feel like?” joked the pilot.

They sat in silence for a long while.

“Absolutely awe inspiring. Almost makes you forget we have a job to do. Prepare for landing.”

“Aye aye, cap. But first things first.”

“Roger that,” said the captain. “Open bomb bays 3 and 4.”

