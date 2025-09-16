Writer pilgrim Substack

Theresa Greene
31m
31m

Everybody reads their phone

Just a man wearing a flattened cone

On his head as he takes a break

From the restaurant where he makes

Exotic food for hungry souls

who eat out as they roll

Through life in a foreign land

With that phone in his hand

He can read or scroll or talk

Rather than take a walk

So, let's hope his food is healthy

'cause he doesn't look wealthy

