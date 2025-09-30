Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
4h

Todayi is a mish-mash of stuff

Focusing in will be kinda rough

I see two young boys spinning

A top while they were grinning

While a plane flew overhead

And a floating ghost who must be dead

A traffic cone, a little beat up

And a blue powder not meant for a cup

Is it possibly contraband ?

Like meth or cocaine or blue sand ?

Reminds me of "Breaking Bad "

This one made me a little mad 😠

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture