Sweetening Them Up

“You’re a real romantic aren't you, bringing donuts and muffins to a first date?”

Rylan looked down at the box and then back at Sylvia. “I thought your kids might enjoy them while we had dinner.”

“Aw. That is so sweet,” she replied as the box quickly disappeared from sight.

