Theresa Greene
14h

Is it a restaurant ?

A Chinese dream of entrepreneur

In a hallway that does appear

To also be a waiting room

Where patients wait to hear words of doom.

I get confused by all the fuss

Lights and hallways and people mussed

Up like they're waiting for Godot

And he is late, wouldn't ya know

This old architecture gets under my skin

I'm from the South where we're all kin

But Atlanta burned in the Civil War

Building back was a big ole chore

But everything was modern and new

So I really don't know what to do

When confronted with strange places

That mix their styles, strange cases !

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim

Scott MacLeod
2h

The math is rough, but studies suggest twenty percent (or more) of young men are friendless. So for every four-top of chatty lads inhaling sashimi there is one lonely eater banished to the narrow single-diner’s sidebar, with barely room for a hand roll, ignored by even the mirror. Or maybe home slumped in a welcoming gaming chair. Silently playing, or worse, plotting, solo. Maybe start building tables for five?

