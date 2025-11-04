Writer pilgrim Substack

Theresa Greene
When you love yourself

Then you can love others

A Hard lesson to learn

As told by my mother

In 2005 I was diagnosed

with a second bout with cancer

A man had come into my lonely life

And gave hope to this wanna be dancer

Pizza is on the menu on Sunday afternoons

A habit of ours

that won't end soon

I thank God that he delivered

A love who makes me quiver

The years are whizzing by

It feels like only months, I cannot lie.

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

