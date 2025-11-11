Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

Theresa Greene
9h

Did you find Franz Kafkas locker ?

Or do I need to go to the doctor?

Imagine an anti social boy

In high school being coy

He probably wasn't a good student

To the principal he regularly went

But his saving grace was that

He loved to read books that were fat

His twisted imagination

Took off from the library station

And so we get The Bug

As I lay on the rug

Shocked by the subject matter

Thinking of gentler batters

I dont like horror at all

It gives me the creeps y'all 😬

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

1 reply by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
Scott MacLeod
2hEdited

The Nest

Young Gregor strained his eyes to read the sign. It meant nothing to him. Even the English translation. Just a name. He wasn’t sure what he was doing there. The city was beautiful. Rightly renowned for the castle. The bridge. The beer. But something had drawn him to this hometown of his great grandfather. His namesake. Young Gregor had never met the man of course. Had only heard snippets. A strange man apparently. A loner. A salesman. Died young. Nobody knew he’d had a secret child, with his charwoman if you believed the rumors. Three short generations later the mysterious man’s eventual offspring had crossed an ocean and returned home. Gregor looked up at the strange nameplate again. Then the transformation began. The letters momentarily blurred as Gregor’s eyes became compound, first two chambers each, then four, then eight, then…

