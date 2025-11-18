Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
1m

My idea of paradise

Brought a tear to my eyes

I live in a land- locked state

Although the sea is my mate

I love sunsets at the beach

But today it seems out of reach

Just getting older every day

My get up and go has gone away

But I once lived by the waters

And sunsets were free as they ought -er

So many are in my memory

And yours is as very pretty

Colors of orange and red

A fitting end to go off to bed

Good night, sweet dreams

Sunsets of ice cream .

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture