Writing Prompt 144
If you have been writing to the prompts regularly, well done. If you haven’t followed any prompts yet and you’re here now, this is what matters. Be brave, give it a go and be present. Write and pour your heart on to the page. Write by hand if you can. When the time is up type it up. Explore a new genre if you wish. Look at today’s theme and write what first comes to your mind. If you are an artist who prefers to draw or create other pieces than writing that’s ok too.
Writing is about what you see and how you see it. Others may not want to see what you have to share. It’s your job to tell the story that’s burning inside, even if the pages get to carry too much. Your job as a writer is to write it.
If you use these prompts to make a post or other work please say what inspired you to create and link it back to this post and the Writer Pilgrim by So Elite publication.
If a prompt doesn’t work, make it work for you. Pick an element, a word or an angle and try again and well done for persevering. Be gentle and be kind to yourself.
Previous prompts are available on the Prompt Station starting page. Give all prompts a chance. While you may be inclined to pick and choose, you may want to look more closely at the ones you’re avoiding. It may be that those prompts can offer you some guidance or discovery as you set out to write. Don’t always go for the safe option. Try new things in your writing. That’s what a prompt is for, to play, explore have fun and be silly or serious without planning.
Today’s prompt is:
Set your timer to 5 minutes. If you feel like writing more after the 5 minutes have passed carry on.
This is a 5 minute exercise in writing in long hand and letting your pen lead your words on the page. No judging, no editing, just a stream of words coming out.
These prompts started for the participants of writing workshoppers and have continued to include everyone. You may choose to write to the prompt and keep it private on your notepad. If you decide to post your writing in comments, you may get a comment or like from someone other than me! Can you handle it? This page is online, so only share what you are comfortable with.
I appreciate you. Thank you for being here. Thank you for those of you who post your work and those of you who read, comment and support. Always check back and comment on other participants’ work too.
This one is a boozy
I'm feeling boozy
But the red wakes me up
And wondering if the pup
Is the honoree or if
Catholic saints are really
The focus of this flowered
Monstrosity
I have never seen anything like that
But over the man's shoulder a ghost cat
Or dog or ghost unidentified
Does he take it for a ride
Is it the blessing of the boat
He certainly does dote
On the arrangement
That might be heaven sent
What do I know
A Methodist with no religious show?
Plain and simple
Too boring for my dimples
And how could God be in the altar?
A long time coming to falter
And find that He was within
So I write and do not sin !
Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !
I'm sorry I'm not able to read your first recommended post.
But I had fun with this photo:
FESTIVAL SCENE: Madonna of the Reef
Setting: Perast, Montenegro - early morning, waterfront
---
*The organ grinder arrives before dawn,*
*wheels creaking on centuries-old cobblestone,*
*the dog trotting beside him—*
*no monkey, but loyal enough to play the part.*
*He positions the cart at the edge of the quay*
*where the water laps turquoise against stone,*
*where the boats bob like patient pilgrims*
*waiting for the faithful to climb aboard.*
*The organ is adorned:*
*red flowers cascading like blood and joy,*
*white blooms tucked between them like prayer flags,*
*and there, in the center panel,*
*faded photographs of the Madonna herself—*
*not the distant grotto one,*
*but someone's grandmother,*
*someone's daughter,*
*women who once stood on this same shore*
*and prayed the same prayers.*
*He turns the crank.*
*Slow at first—*
*a creaking, mechanical breath,*
*the organ clearing its throat after the night.*
*Then the tune unfolds:*
*an old waltz,*
*something his grandfather taught him,*
*something the tourists recognize*
*even if they don't know why.*
*The dog sits.*
*Ears up. Tail still.*
*A professional.*
---
*One by one, they come.*
*The local women with their baskets of bread,*
*crossing themselves as they pass the organ*
*because music this old must be holy.*
*The tourists with their cameras,*
*drawn by the sound,*
*by the flowers,*
*by the dog who knows to tilt his head*
*just so.*
*The boatmen, readying their vessels,*
*wiping salt from the benches,*
*coiling ropes with the rhythm of the tune.*
*And the pilgrims—*
*the real ones,*
*the ones who came for the Madonna,*
*not the postcard,*
*not the Instagram shot,*
*but for the stone chapel on the man-made island,*
*for the grotto across the bay where fishermen once saw Her rise from the reef,*
*where miracles still happen if you ask the right way.*
---
*The organ grinder doesn't stop.*
*He plays the welcoming tune—*
*not loud, not demanding,*
*just persistent,*
*like the tide,*
*like the call of the Madonna Herself:*
*"Come. Come to the water.*
*Board the boats.*
*I'm waiting across the bay,*
*in the grotto where the light slants green through stone,*
*where the reef held Me up*
*when the sailors thought they'd drown."*
---
*By the time the sun clears the cliffs,*
*the first boat is full.*
*Fifteen people packed onto wooden benches,*
*life vests orange against the turquoise,*
*rosaries clutched,*
*phones recording,*
*children leaning over the rail to touch the water.*
*The organ grinder nods to the captain.*
*The captain nods back.*
*This is the agreement:*
*Music brings the people.*
*The boats take them to Her.*
*The dog yawns.*
*Another day, another festival,*
*another procession of souls*
*drawn by a crank-turned tune*
*and the promise of something holy*
*just beyond the reef.*
---
*The organ grinder plays until the last boat leaves.*
*Then he wheels the cart to the shade,*
*pours water into a bowl for the dog,*
*counts the coins in the tin cup*
*(never much, but always enough),*
*and waits.*
*Because they'll come back.*
*The boats always come back.*
*And when they do,*
*sun-drunk and salt-blessed,*
*clutching medals and holy cards,*
*he'll play them home*
*with a different tune—*
*something slower,*
*something that sounds like gratitude,*
*something that says:*
*"You went to Her.*
*She heard you.*
*Now go in peace."*
---
*The dog knows this part too.*
*He stands,*
*shakes off the morning heat,*
*and together they wheel the organ back through the streets,*
*past the shuttered shops just beginning to open,*
*past the church where the bells will soon ring,*
*past the old women sweeping their doorsteps*
*who cross themselves again*
*because the organ grinder and his dog*
*are as much a part of the festival*
*as the Madonna Herself.*
---