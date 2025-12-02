Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
12h

This one is a boozy

I'm feeling boozy

But the red wakes me up

And wondering if the pup

Is the honoree or if

Catholic saints are really

The focus of this flowered

Monstrosity

I have never seen anything like that

But over the man's shoulder a ghost cat

Or dog or ghost unidentified

Does he take it for a ride

Is it the blessing of the boat

He certainly does dote

On the arrangement

That might be heaven sent

What do I know

A Methodist with no religious show?

Plain and simple

Too boring for my dimples

And how could God be in the altar?

A long time coming to falter

And find that He was within

So I write and do not sin !

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite and others
Marpy Hayse's avatar
Marpy Hayse
12h

I'm sorry I'm not able to read your first recommended post.

But I had fun with this photo:

FESTIVAL SCENE: Madonna of the Reef

Setting: Perast, Montenegro - early morning, waterfront

---

*The organ grinder arrives before dawn,*

*wheels creaking on centuries-old cobblestone,*

*the dog trotting beside him—*

*no monkey, but loyal enough to play the part.*

*He positions the cart at the edge of the quay*

*where the water laps turquoise against stone,*

*where the boats bob like patient pilgrims*

*waiting for the faithful to climb aboard.*

*The organ is adorned:*

*red flowers cascading like blood and joy,*

*white blooms tucked between them like prayer flags,*

*and there, in the center panel,*

*faded photographs of the Madonna herself—*

*not the distant grotto one,*

*but someone's grandmother,*

*someone's daughter,*

*women who once stood on this same shore*

*and prayed the same prayers.*

*He turns the crank.*

*Slow at first—*

*a creaking, mechanical breath,*

*the organ clearing its throat after the night.*

*Then the tune unfolds:*

*an old waltz,*

*something his grandfather taught him,*

*something the tourists recognize*

*even if they don't know why.*

*The dog sits.*

*Ears up. Tail still.*

*A professional.*

---

*One by one, they come.*

*The local women with their baskets of bread,*

*crossing themselves as they pass the organ*

*because music this old must be holy.*

*The tourists with their cameras,*

*drawn by the sound,*

*by the flowers,*

*by the dog who knows to tilt his head*

*just so.*

*The boatmen, readying their vessels,*

*wiping salt from the benches,*

*coiling ropes with the rhythm of the tune.*

*And the pilgrims—*

*the real ones,*

*the ones who came for the Madonna,*

*not the postcard,*

*not the Instagram shot,*

*but for the stone chapel on the man-made island,*

*for the grotto across the bay where fishermen once saw Her rise from the reef,*

*where miracles still happen if you ask the right way.*

---

*The organ grinder doesn't stop.*

*He plays the welcoming tune—*

*not loud, not demanding,*

*just persistent,*

*like the tide,*

*like the call of the Madonna Herself:*

*"Come. Come to the water.*

*Board the boats.*

*I'm waiting across the bay,*

*in the grotto where the light slants green through stone,*

*where the reef held Me up*

*when the sailors thought they'd drown."*

---

*By the time the sun clears the cliffs,*

*the first boat is full.*

*Fifteen people packed onto wooden benches,*

*life vests orange against the turquoise,*

*rosaries clutched,*

*phones recording,*

*children leaning over the rail to touch the water.*

*The organ grinder nods to the captain.*

*The captain nods back.*

*This is the agreement:*

*Music brings the people.*

*The boats take them to Her.*

*The dog yawns.*

*Another day, another festival,*

*another procession of souls*

*drawn by a crank-turned tune*

*and the promise of something holy*

*just beyond the reef.*

---

*The organ grinder plays until the last boat leaves.*

*Then he wheels the cart to the shade,*

*pours water into a bowl for the dog,*

*counts the coins in the tin cup*

*(never much, but always enough),*

*and waits.*

*Because they'll come back.*

*The boats always come back.*

*And when they do,*

*sun-drunk and salt-blessed,*

*clutching medals and holy cards,*

*he'll play them home*

*with a different tune—*

*something slower,*

*something that sounds like gratitude,*

*something that says:*

*"You went to Her.*

*She heard you.*

*Now go in peace."*

---

*The dog knows this part too.*

*He stands,*

*shakes off the morning heat,*

*and together they wheel the organ back through the streets,*

*past the shuttered shops just beginning to open,*

*past the church where the bells will soon ring,*

*past the old women sweeping their doorsteps*

*who cross themselves again*

*because the organ grinder and his dog*

*are as much a part of the festival*

*as the Madonna Herself.*

---

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Writer Pilgrim by So Elite
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture