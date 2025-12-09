Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott MacLeod's avatar
Scott MacLeod
6h

Curran knew right where he was. Despite the blindfold. He smelled the sea. Felt the pitch of the floating gangway. He had heard the tales of how first-time foul ups, like his, were dealt with. You were allowed one mistake. Just one. They’d take you out in a boat, into the bay. Hold you overboard by your ankles ‘til you gasped. But then they would haul you back into the boat. Lesson learned. The second mistake they wouldn’t pull you up until it was too late. If at all. So, as Curran was walked down the long dock, hands cuffed behind him, he was worried but not unduly so. He knew he’d survive. The walk was taking longer than he’d thought. Figured he’d be aboard by now. Didn’t realize the dock would be so long. What really surprised him was the push from behind and the splash and how cold the water was as he sank, sank, sank.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
15h

Not so satisfied ?

Come take a sea ride

You can rent a boat

And on the water you will float

First maneuver the deck

Where you might risk your neck

for it looks like a first grader

Was the one who made her

Of whatever was around

Or from the lost and found

But it's the way to freedom

On the sea, so come

And rent our little sloop

And go loop de loop

And enjoy a day on the water

You know ,you really oughter!

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture