Scott MacLeod
2h

Worlds End’s End

“We need to talk about the boutique's finances.”

“We are about more than commerce here.”

“You are insolvent.”

“We are an icon of English fashion.”

“Sorry but we are forced to foreclose.”

“We clothed the original punk movement.”

“The punks are dead or gumming oatmeal.”

“What about their children?”

“Amazon.”

“We are artists!”

“You can’t eat art.”

“It feeds the soul.”

“Tell that to a man in need of a sandwich.”

“We are transgressive! Our clock has 13 numbers!”

“You sell pants.”

“And its hands sweep backwards!”

“And tee shirts.”

“(Sigh) Apparently not enough.”

Theresa Greene
10h

It's one-thirty

I'm getting up

Slept with dreams

Now I need a cup

A lovely street

Not American

We have no taste

Put what the hell you can

I would like to wander

On that little lane

And find hot chocolate

Would ease all my pains

Winter takes its bitter toll

I hate it so

Just don't like the cold

Can't wait til spring, you know !

Blamket on me

Warmth is far away

Cocooned for the time being

Waiting for a brighter day

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim

