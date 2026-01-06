Writer pilgrim Substack

Snow, soft and powdery, sifts over the fields, fills the roadbed, making it into a blank canvas, curving gently away towards the trees.

All day long people pass, on foot, by bike, with strollers and carts and wagons, round and round the path through the park. The road silently accepts every print, catalogs them, each one unique and unrepeatable. They cross and cross and cross, making layer upon layer of pattern, boots and treads. And every track traceable if one only had the eyes to follow — each heading back to office or home, cozy warm rooms where the snow melts in dirty puddles.

So layered are the tracks that now on the road they are indiscernible as distinct patterns, muddled into one patternless, unrepeatable and unrepeating pattern. Almost noise and yet almost speaking meaning. The only meaning the road can tell you: people have passed this way.

