Theresa Greene
1d

Who said winter had to be bleak

In a picture that depression seeks

All brown and black with a little red trim

As though hope springs eternal and never dims .

But with 9 inches of snow

And everybody laying low

Routines got all messed up

I ate alone with a lonely cup

And what is even worse

A January birthday is my curse

A party where no one comes

Snowed in is where excuses are from

So, winter for me is very bleak

I'm worried my pipes will suddenly leak

And I am always very cold

And don't feel too terribly bold

Just let me sleep the winter away

I will wake up to a brighter day

Where flowers bloom to a warm breeze

And life is fun and takes its ease.

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

Dylan Delgado
13h

The winter months are often tough. Temperatures routinely get down below 0, snow covers the roads, and the home becomes more than just a hearth, it becomes a fortress. It's a wonder that I am still sane...

The arts scene is as glacial as the temperatures, until today. Tonight a new play is debuting at the city theater, and a friend of mine has the lead role in it. She invited me to see it some months ago. Naturally, I had to go. The will to go was very strong, as the coldness of winter had sapped me of much happiness.

I arrived at the theater right as the doors opened, shortly after 6 pm. As I peered up, I saw a slowly rotating display of the plays and shows that are coming up. Turns out, the theater had a jam packed repertoire of shows through the end of winter.

"Maybe winter doesn't need to be so bleak," I thought, "it just needs a creative spark."

