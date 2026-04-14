Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
3h

At a meeting of men with beards

A flat ginger man appeared

He said, " Can I join your group?"

He was so flat, he couldn't stoop

He chose to look beguilingly

At those who would decide if he

Could join the men who

Wore their hair as a face-do

I wish I had something else to say

Like every ginger man will have his day

But the men had big appetites

And ate the ginger man to their delight

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

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