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Writer pilgrim Substack

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
3h

Dreams of Paris don't include the trash

But there it is, ready to mash

Bright yellow is so obvious

Can't be too pious

About trash

How rash

To think life has no refuse

It's everywhere everyday used

Can't get away from trash

I haven't had the time to dash

And pick up on our little lane

Before it disappears from the constant rain

That's the beauty of stories

All action and no toiletries

No need to describe bathroom visits

Or take out the garbage with mitts

Oh poetry, you are an escape

From a world that wants to rape

Every idealistic thought

A ticket to Paris can be bought

But trash is everywhere,

Even the ocean has its share

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

Picture prompt ♥️

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