Theresa Greene
2h

A boy and his dog

On the ice too

A companion for real

Was there one for you ?

Oh, yes, I had a dog too

Loved him so much

He slept with me,

Ate and sat and such

A friend indeed when

I needed one who

Listened and loved

And never sued

A time for us

A life long ago

They dont live long enough

I still miss him so.

🐩🐩🐩🐩🐩🐩🐩🐾

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

