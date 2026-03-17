Writing Prompt 159
Prompt Station
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If you have been writing to the prompts regularly, well done. If you haven’t followed any prompts yet and you’re here now, this is what matters. Be brave, give it a go and be present. Write and pour your heart on to the page. Write by hand if you can. When the time is up type it up. Explore a new genre if you wish. Look at today’s theme and write what first comes to your mind. If you are an artist who prefers to draw or create other pieces than writing that’s ok too.
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Today’s prompt is:
Set your timer to 5 minutes. If you feel like writing more after the 5 minutes have passed carry on.
This is a 5 minute exercise in writing in long hand and letting your pen lead your words on the page. No judging, no editing, just a stream of words coming out.
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An old man alone
Having lunched on his own
Takes his cane and gets on
Til he eats supper alone
You can outlive all your friends
With no one at the end
A life alone must be lonely
With memories only
To warm his aged life
Hope there is no strife
In the golden ages
having turned many pages
Of ordinary days
Or work that interestingly pays
Who knows unless you ask
The past is not a task
But every moment that made
The man before he fades
It is a privilege to grow old
If only the world was so bold
And took care of its elderly
What a wonderful world that would be
I loved my mom who died at 99
I did all I could to make her life fine.
Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !
**Enzo and Lucia**
*A Quiet Affair on Tuesdays and Thursdays*
The piazza in the late afternoon wore its usual gold light, slanting under the Coca-Cola umbrella and pooling on the scarred wooden table. Enzo arrived as always, cane tapping the uneven cobblestones, wool jacket slightly too warm for the season, small box in the side pocket like a second heartbeat. He claimed the same spot: third table from the archway, facing the fountain, domino boxes already set out as though the game had only paused, not ended years ago.
Tuesdays and Thursdays. Never Mondays, never Fridays. Those days belonged to her once, and so they still did.
He sat. Opened the first box. Sorted the tiles with deliberate care, high numbers left, doubles center...the pattern she used to tease him about because it was “predictably brilliant.” He waited. Not with frantic hope anymore, but with the calm of someone who had practiced waiting until it became a form of breathing.
Then the sound: Louboutins on stone. Sharp, measured, unmistakable. A metronome in red soles. He did not look up at first. He let the rhythm reach him, let it settle in his chest like an old promise kept.
The scent arrived next, jasmine laced with amber, subtle, never overpowering. A siren call that remembered his name.
She appeared around the corner of the vicolo, pencil skirt hugging the hips she still carried with effortless command, wide-brimmed hat (Sophia Loren in her prime) shadowing the eyes, Parisienne chic spectacles perched just so. Lucia. Alive. Here.
She lowered herself into the opposite chair—casual, yet perfectly timed, as though the seat had been holding its breath for her silhouette. The hat tilted forward; the glasses caught the light. Mystery and challenge in equal measure.
“Sei in ritardo,” he said quietly, no accusation, only the amusement of long habit.
“E tu sei sempre puntuale, caro.” Her voice low, melodic, faint Paris in the vowels. “Some things never change.”
She reached across, manicured fingers brushing his knuckles as she nudged a domino box to the center. No explanations. No apologies for the years. Just the tiles, the table, the light striping through the umbrella.
They began.
Click. Slide. Pause.
Lucia played with her usual precision: sly four-five blocking his path, forcing him to the boneyard. She leaned back, hat brim casting soft shadow over her smile, content in the small victory.
Enzo’s response came slower. His left hand stayed in his pocket, fingers tracing the edges of the small worn box. Inside: a pinch of ashes in a silver locket. His first love—the war girl whose laughter once filled rooms now silent. Most of her scattered at sea, as she’d asked. This remnant kept selfish, necessary. A piece to hold when the world emptied.
In the loneliest years he had convinced himself she had returned: in lilies on windless days, in strangers’ profiles, in domino patterns only they two had known. And then Lucia reappeared—after absence that should have been final—and something whispered this was the kindness, the second chance dressed in Louboutins.
Lucia noticed the fidgeting. She always had.
“Still carrying her?” Gentle. No judgment.
Fingers stilled. Hand withdrew, rested flat beside the tiles. “Some loves don’t leave room for replacement. They just… make space wider.”
She nodded. Placed double-three, bridging ends. “And some loves come back to remind you the space was never meant to stay empty.”
He looked, really looked. Hat. Spectacles now beside the box. Curve of mouth still mischievous. Was she echo or original? Did it matter? The ashes felt lighter.
He played five-six. Aggressive. Closed her off. Small triumph.
She laughed low, delighted, jasmine-warm. “Cheater.”
“Strategist,” he corrected, mouth lifting.
The game continued. Piazza chorus rose and fell: cheers from neighboring tables, clink of glasses, bicycle bells. Their world narrowed to tiles, glances, brushes of skin.
The sun slipped. Tiles dwindled.
Last move: Enzo’s seven-two hovered. Lucia watched it, then him. Smile quieted.
She reached - not for the board, but for his hand. The one near the pocket.
“Show me.”
He hesitated. Box emerged. Silver locket glinted. Opened. Fine gray dust.
Lucia leaned in. Breath caught. “She was beautiful. I remember the lilies. You used to bring them home on Fridays.”
Throat tightened. “You… weren’t there.”
“No. But I heard the stories. From you. From the way your eyes went far away.” She touched the locket’s edge gentle. “I thought maybe I was filling silence. But look at us. Still playing.”
He closed it. Placed it between them. “I kept thinking you were her. Returned.”
Soft, sad, fond laugh. “I’m not her, Enzo. I’m me. The one who argued Montale, hated your cheating at cards, left because I couldn’t watch you grieve forever.” Pause. “But I came back. Because you waited. And because I missed this...us.”
Board done. Her double-three won by two.
She nudged the locket toward him. “Keep her. But don’t let her win every hand. Some spaces… they’re for two.”
He looked at ashes. Then at her—warm, alive. Uncertainty lingered, faint ache, but no sting.
He pocketed the box. Stood. Offered his arm.
“Come on. Sun’s gone. Home’s waiting.”
She took it.
They walked, cane tap, heels clack, past umbrella, empty chairs, men still hunched over games. Piazza lights flickered on. Dusk wrapped them like promise.
Somewhere a domino clacked. Not theirs.
At the archway she paused. Turned.
“Certainty isn’t a feeling, Enzo. It’s a choice.”
Squeezed his hand once, firm. Stepped through.
He followed.
No grand answers. Just direction. Home, wherever it turned out to be, waiting on the other side.
The tiles remained on the table, unfinished.
Tuesdays and Thursdays would come again.
They would be ready.
End?