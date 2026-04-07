Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
41m

We are drowning in trash

Too much to even smash

Wherever humans go

Trash follows like a flow

A sea of trash out in the sea

Too much trash to even be

Dealt with when a problem

Grows too big for a garbage bin

Why are we so mess ?

Could we use less

And think of the environment

This Spaceship of Earth has sent

A very important message

She needs to turn the page

On the old thoughtless ways

Of living day after day

Give Earth a break !

For your and her sake

She's a special girl

Love your only world 🌎

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim !

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