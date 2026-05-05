Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
4h

England is a strange place

The royal seal sets the pace

And even an opera house

Like a silly little mouse

Wants to have that royal nod

Though all who walk on same sod

But it must be twilight

The lights are bright

Traffic is heavy in London town

And the sun is going down

Just got back from time on the beach

And now the ocean is out of reach

I don't mean to make fun

Of customs that people have done

And I am sure England laughs

At how America can be so daf

But let's be friends

So close to the end

Til Jesus comes again

And sets up a world without sin

So people can do what they want

But consequences will surely haunt

Everyone has a choice

God is the still, small inside voice

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture