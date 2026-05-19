Writer pilgrim Substack

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
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A strange prompt I don't know

How Eastern Europeans show

Respect or honoring their past

With a photograph to make them last

Like there was a store that sold tea

But only a poster remains to be

Seen by today's phone lookers

As they loaf and time-wasters

I'm part Greek but don't know the language

The writing might be but I can't manage

Makes me wish I knew more

But have never been to those distant shores

Seems everybody has a phone

With it one is never alone

Sitting with it at a café

Guess she's having a good day

Thank you, Writer Pilgrim !

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