Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
3h

An architect 's fever dream

Made a building that gleams

But leaves people to wonder

They have a choice to ponder

Take the bridge or escalator

Like which school girl to date her

Sometimes a choice is too much

A simple door and stairs as such

To keep life simple and free

Avoid skyscrapers of cities

Those open plans just make me ill

I look to nature for my thrills

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Writer Pilgrim So Elite · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture