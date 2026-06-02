Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
1h

This could be my neighborhood

Dogs and cats trying to be good

Stand behind storm doors

Naturally they are on all fours

And looking out on this world

Watching for boys and girls

To stop and say hello

A scratch behind ears would be so

Nice if the door would open

Your attention to lend

But the world keeps going by

Poor, sad animals just cry

Thank you Writer Pilgrim!

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