Writer pilgrim Substack

Writer pilgrim Substack

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Theresa Greene's avatar
Theresa Greene
12h

A sight found in England

A royal stamp on a big van

An ambulance for royals' horses

Common people watch from their porches

American here wondering what

Could happen to a royal steed not

Did he faint from the heat

Or a car's front hit his feet?

In my life there have been no horses

Dogs and cats have run their courses

One little parakeet when I was young

Now I have to consider my lungs

Horses in America usually don't live in towns,

Wide open spaces are where they run around

In the country and on the range

If they were asked,would they change ?

Thank you , Writer Pilgrim!

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